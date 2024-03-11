Senior Airmen Andrew Dawes, left, and Tyler Adkins, center, 349th Air Refueling Squadron boom operators along with Airman 1st Class Raul Gonzalez-Arocho, 22nd Logistic Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, pull a fuel hose March 14, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The Airmen conducted a hot-pit refuel, the practice of refueling an aircraft immediately after landing while engines are running to minimize ground time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 17:24
|Photo ID:
|8291783
|VIRIN:
|240314-F-YR448-1118
|Resolution:
|3690x2458
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-46 Hot-Pit Refueling [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
