KC-46 Hot-Pit Refueling

Airman from the 349th Air Refueling Squadron and 22nd Logistics Readiness Squadron pull a fuel hose towards a KC-46A Pegasus March 14, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The Airmen conducted a hot-pit refuel, the practice of refueling an aircraft immediately after landing while engines are running to minimize ground time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)

