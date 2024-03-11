Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-46 Hot-Pit Refueling [Image 1 of 7]

    KC-46 Hot-Pit Refueling

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Alejandro Melendez, 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief communicates with a KC-46A Pegasus crew preparing their engines for a hot-pit refuel March 14, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. This method of refueling keeps the aircraft’s engines running to save time, manpower and allow for immediate take off after refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)

