Staff Sgt. Alejandro Melendez, 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief communicates with a KC-46A Pegasus crew preparing their engines for a hot-pit refuel March 14, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. This method of refueling keeps the aircraft’s engines running to save time, manpower and allow for immediate take off after refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 17:24 Photo ID: 8291782 VIRIN: 240314-F-YR448-1078 Resolution: 4436x2955 Size: 690.93 KB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-46 Hot-Pit Refueling [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.