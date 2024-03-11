CTF 71 Staff Visit JS Kongo

SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 20, 2024) — Lt. Cmdr. HOSODA Koji , the gunnery officer assigned to the Kongo-class guided-missile destroyer JS Kongo (DDG 173) and Lt. SASAKI Kohei, the ballistic missile defense officer assigned to the ship, describe the berthing capabilities of Kongo to Lt. Steve Zakravsky, the liaison naval officer assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, during a tour of the ship while in port Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 20, 2024. Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 is the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th

