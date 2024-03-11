Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CTF 71 Staff Visit JS Kongo [Image 3 of 4]

    CTF 71 Staff Visit JS Kongo

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Stephens 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 20, 2024) — Lt. Cmdr. HOSODA Koji , the gunnery officer assigned to the Kongo-class guided-missile destroyer JS Kongo (DDG 173) and Lt. SASAKI Kohei, the ballistic missile defense officer assigned to the ship, describe the berthing capabilities of Kongo to Lt. Steve Zakravsky, the liaison naval officer assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, during a tour of the ship while in port Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 20, 2024. Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 is the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 22:58
    Photo ID: 8289457
    VIRIN: 240220-N-SS370-1047
    Resolution: 6877x4912
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 71 Staff Visit JS Kongo [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CTF 71 Staff Visit JS Kongo
    CTF 71 Staff Visit JS Kongo
    CTF 71 Staff Visit JS Kongo
    CTF71 Staff Visit JS Kongo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    allies and partners
    forged by the sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT