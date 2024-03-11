Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CTF 71 Staff Visit JS Kongo [Image 2 of 4]

    CTF 71 Staff Visit JS Kongo

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Stephens 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 20, 2024) — Lt. Cmdr. HOSODA Koji , the gunnery officer assigned to the Kongo-class guided-missile destroyer JS Kongo (DDG 173) discusses operations related to a slated bilateral exercise with Lt. David Christie, the weapons and tactics instructor assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, prior to a tour of Kongo while in port Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 20, 2024. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 22:58
    Photo ID: 8289456
    VIRIN: 240220-N-SS370-1040
    Resolution: 6877x4912
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 71 Staff Visit JS Kongo [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CTF 71 Staff Visit JS Kongo
    CTF 71 Staff Visit JS Kongo
    CTF 71 Staff Visit JS Kongo
    CTF71 Staff Visit JS Kongo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    allies and partners
    forged by the sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT