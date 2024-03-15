DESRON 15 Visits JS Kongo (DDG 173)

SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 20, 2024) – Members from Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 visited the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Kongo-class guided-missile destroyer JS Kongo (DDG 173) and met with the crew February 20.



Present during the visit was Lt. David Christie, Lt. Eric Chamberlin, and Lt. Steve Zakravsky.



“Visiting JMSDF ships that operate with DESRON 15 provides us an opportunity to grow as a command and operate effectively in our daily battle rhythm,” said Christie. “We’re grateful to have the opportunity to visit ”



During the visit to Kongo, DESRON 15 members of their staff received a brief on the capabilities of Kongo and met with the ship’s commanding officer. The group then toured the ship and saw the pilot house, combat information center, and gymnasium.



Kongo is regularly operates alongside DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

