CTF71 Staff Visit JS Kongo

SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 20, 2024) — Lt. Cmdr. HOSODA Koji, the gunnery officer assigned to the Kongo-class guided-missile destroyer JS Kongo (DDG 173), describes the bathing facilities aboard the ship to Lt. David Christie, the weapons and tactics instructor assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, during a tour of the ship while in port Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 20, 2024. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

Date Taken: 02.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.14.2024 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP