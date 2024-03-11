CTF 71 Staff Visit JS Kongo

SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 20, 2024) — Lt. Eric Chamberlin, the communications officer assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, presents a command ball cap to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Capt. KAWAI Gen , commanding officer of the Kongo-class guided-missile destroyer JS Kongo (DDG 173) prior to a tour of Kongo while in port Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 20, 2024. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

