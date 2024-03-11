Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder [Image 14 of 15]

    2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    An U.S. Army Stryker Armored Vehicle of 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment fires during a situational training exercise held March 4, 2024, at Range 35 on Baumholder Maneuver Training Area, Germany. 2CR provides U.S. Army Europe and Africa with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater in order to assure allies, deter adversaries, and when ordered, defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 08:45
    Photo ID: 8287761
    VIRIN: 240305-A-MX671-1212
    Resolution: 4379x3502
    Size: 10.25 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder [Image 15 of 15], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder
    2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder
    2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder
    2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder
    2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder
    2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder
    2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder
    2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder
    2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder
    2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder
    2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder
    2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder
    2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder
    2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder
    2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    ArmyTeam
    Ready2Fight
    StrongEuropeAfrica

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT