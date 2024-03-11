2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder

An U.S. Army Soldier with 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conducts a dismounted patrol during a situational training exercise held March 5, 2024, at Baumholder Maneuver Training Center, Germany. 2CR provides U.S. Army Europe and Africa with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater in order to assure allies, deter adversaries, and when ordered, defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

