2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder

U.S. Army Soldiers with 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment prepare Stryker Armored Vehicles for a situational training exercise held March 24, 2024, at Range 35 on Baumholder Maneuver Training Area, Germany. 2CR provides U.S. Army Europe and Africa with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to assure allies, deter adversaries, and when ordered, Defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 08:45
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
