An U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment rolls out in a Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle to Range 35 of the Baumholder Maneuver Training Area, Germany March 4, 2024, for a situational training exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 08:45
|Photo ID:
|8287739
|VIRIN:
|240304-A-MX671-1006
|Resolution:
|5029x4022
|Size:
|12.81 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder [Image 15 of 15], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT