An U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment rolls out to Range 35 March 5, 2024, at Baumholder Maneuver Training Area, Germany for a situational training exercise in a Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 08:45
|Photo ID:
|8287747
|VIRIN:
|240305-A-MX671-1013
|Resolution:
|5152x4120
|Size:
|14.38 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder [Image 15 of 15], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT