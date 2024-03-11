2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder

An U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment rolls out to Range 35 March 5, 2024, at Baumholder Maneuver Training Area, Germany for a situational training exercise in a Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

