2nd Cavalry, “Dragoons” in Baumholder

An U.S. Army Stryker Armored Vehicle of 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment fires during a situational training exercise held March 4, 2024, at Range 35 on Baumholder Maneuver Training Area, Germany. 2CR provides U.S. Army Europe and Africa with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater in order to assure allies, deter adversaries, and when ordered, defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

