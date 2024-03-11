Anna Livingood-Fry, life scout and senior patrol leader for the SHAPE Scouts, stands in the forest near the International Scout Centre in Kandersteg, Switzerland June 29, 2023. Scouts take a trip every other year to the center to expand their network and join in on high adventure in the Bernese Alps. (Photo by Kristin Heist).
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 03:13
|Photo ID:
|8282496
|VIRIN:
|230629-A-A0949-3479
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|KANDERSTEG, CH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Scouts BSA [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Scouts BSA expand girl troops, engage skill-building
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT