Scouts BSA

Anna Livingood-Fry, life scout and senior patrol leader for the SHAPE Scouts, stands in the forest near the International Scout Centre in Kandersteg, Switzerland June 29, 2023. Scouts take a trip every other year to the center to expand their network and join in on high adventure in the Bernese Alps. (Photo by Kristin Heist).

