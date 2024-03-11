Scouts BSA expand girl troops, engage skill-building

Courtesy Photo | Anna Livingood-Fry, life scout and senior patrol leader for the SHAPE Scouts, stands...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Anna Livingood-Fry, life scout and senior patrol leader for the SHAPE Scouts, stands in the forest near the International Scout Centre in Kandersteg, Switzerland June 29, 2023. Scouts take a trip every other year to the center to expand their network and join in on high adventure in the Bernese Alps. (Photo by Kristin Heist). see less | View Image Page

BRUNSSUM, Netherlands – Building fires, tying knots, cooking camp food, and building upon leadership skills—Scouts BSA girl troops have been established right alongside the boys throughout the Benelux at the Brunssum, Brussels, and SHAPE military installations. The legacy of Boy Scouts dates back to 1910 and starting in 2019 girls now officially join their ranks. A more inclusive name of "Scouts BSA" is now used and reflects the adaptation of the program to better suit the needs of today's Families.



“I have seen so much growth out of the girls,” said Brittany Smith, scoutmaster of the Troop 100 G in Brunssum, the Netherlands. “They have been able to work together and get tasks accomplished.”



Scouts learn a variety of daily skills at the meetings and events to include learning basic navigation, organizing and packing camping gear, creating menus and cooking, performing first aid, understanding citizenship responsibilities, and mentoring new or younger scouts. Some scouts opt to take on more adventure by building hiking endurance, climbing skills, and more.



Participation in girl troops has increased on Benelux installations. Girls attend the weekly meetings and campouts, just as the boy troops, where they find camaraderie and build upon skills and leadership. Additionally, the standards and merit badges that the girls achieve mirror those of the boy troops.



“Before we didn’t have the numbers to have our own girl troop so the youth that were involved had to meet with an online troop,” said Chris Stewart, scoutmaster of Troop 100 G in Brunssum.



Families interested in Scouts BSA in locations without troops can still join the virtual troop to garner resources, meet other scouts, and take advantage of the adult leadership available to help with merit badges and standards.



The Brunssum girl troop recently formed last fall and is now full speed ahead. The girl troop in SHAPE, Belgium is continuing strong since its beginning in 2020. At the Brussels location, they are currently recruiting volunteers to fill the female leader position so that a girl troop can be formed.



“I came in a year and a half ago with absolutely no skills for camping or scouting,” said Kirstin Heist, scoutmaster of Troop 325 G at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Belgium. “I am learning with the scouts.”



Volunteer parents with or without experience are welcome to assist and interested youth can check out the weekly meetings without officially joining to see if the fit is right for them. Scouts BSA adheres to strict policies requiring youth protection training and background checks for leaders and overnight adult volunteers. Additionally, at least one female leader must be present whenever girl troops are gathered.



“These are capable, confident young adults … who have something positive to contribute, and along the way they learn leadership, communication skills, organization skills,” said Michael Marro, chartered organization representative between the SHAPE Base Support Group and Scouts BSA Transatlantic Council. “They learn the importance of taking responsibility.”



Upcoming trips include camping on Omaha Beach in Normandy in April and taking a trip to Kenya in December. Campouts happen regularly throughout the year. Additionally, all the troops welcome an international mix of scouts and often partner with local national scouting groups to use their facilities or build skills together.



The benefit of living overseas not only offers scouts an international experience but also the chance to visit sites of historical significance. Seeing first-hand the memorial sites and the battle grounds of wars fought creates a more tangible learning environment for the scouts to bolster appreciation and respect.



“These rare opportunities are precious, providing children with a history lesson that they can see and experience, so that we, as a nation, do not forget the sacrifices of the brave Americans who lost their lives here in Europe,” said Elaine Hunnicutt, advancement coordinator for Brussels Troop 457.



All the while, these scouts learn to incorporate their experiences into the formation of their character into outstanding community leaders.



“It is an honor to help these young people learn about being responsible citizens and good stewards of our natural resources,” said Hunnicutt. “I volunteer in several areas in the community, and [Scouts BSA] is by far the most rewarding.”



Did you know that Scouts BSA is open to ages five to 20? Contact a location below to see how your youth can participate.



Brunssum Scouts BSA girl Troop 100 G meets Mondays from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at the Scout Hut on JFC Brunssum, the Netherlands.



Brussels Scouts BSA Troop 457 meets Tuesdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Brussels American School.



SHAPE Scouts BSA girl Troop 325 G meets Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in building 404, the Green Gym (The Scout Hut), on SHAPE, Belgium.