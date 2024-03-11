Brunssum Scouts test their stamina on a 5.5 mile hike during the Scouts BSA campout in Pelt, Belgium Jan. 27. Camping is only one of a multitude of activities that the program offers to community members of all nationalities between the ages of five and 20. (Photo by Chris Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 03:13
|Photo ID:
|8282493
|VIRIN:
|240127-A-A0949-7427
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|BRUNSSUM, NL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Scouts BSA [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Scouts BSA expand girl troops, engage skill-building
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT