    Scouts BSA [Image 2 of 5]

    Scouts BSA

    BRUNSSUM, NETHERLANDS

    01.27.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Brunssum Scouts test their stamina on a 5.5 mile hike during the Scouts BSA campout in Pelt, Belgium Jan. 27. Camping is only one of a multitude of activities that the program offers to community members of all nationalities between the ages of five and 20. (Photo by Chris Stewart)

    scouts
    boy-scouts
    girl-scouts
    BSA
    usag-benelux
    armynewswire

