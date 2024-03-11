Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Scouts BSA [Image 4 of 5]

    Scouts BSA

    WAREGEM, BELGIUM

    11.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    SHAPE scouts visit the Flanders Field American Cemetery in Waregem, Belgium Nov. 11, 2023. Learning American history through sites in Europe includes honoring Soldiers who sacrificed their lives in world wars. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 03:13
    Photo ID: 8282495
    VIRIN: 231111-A-A0949-7187
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: WAREGEM, BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scouts BSA [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Scouts BSA
    Scouts BSA
    Scouts BSA
    Scouts BSA
    Scouts BSA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Scouts BSA expand girl troops, engage skill-building

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    scouts
    boy-scouts
    girl-scouts
    BSA
    usag-benelux
    armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT