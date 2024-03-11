Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scouts BSA [Image 1 of 5]

    Scouts BSA

    PELT, BELGIUM

    01.27.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    (Front to back) Brunssum Scouts Aaralyn Smith, Julia Sutherland, and Caroline McCoy wash up dishes after the cooking competition at the Scouts BSA campout in Pelt, Belgium Jan. 27, 2024. Participants learn life skills in all of the scouting meetings and activities, and they also serve to build them into future leaders. (Photo by Erik Iliff)

