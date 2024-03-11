(Front to back) Brunssum Scouts Aaralyn Smith, Julia Sutherland, and Caroline McCoy wash up dishes after the cooking competition at the Scouts BSA campout in Pelt, Belgium Jan. 27, 2024. Participants learn life skills in all of the scouting meetings and activities, and they also serve to build them into future leaders. (Photo by Erik Iliff)

Date Taken: 01.27.2024
Location: PELT, BE