    Scouts BSA [Image 3 of 5]

    Scouts BSA

    DINANT, BELGIUM

    08.27.2023

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Members of BSA Scout Troop 325G visited a ropes and adventure course in Dinant, Belgium, as part of a SHAPE Outdoor Recreation team building trip, Aug. 27, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Paola Turrion, USAG Benelux DFMWR)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 03:13
    Location: DINANT, BE
    Scouts BSA expand girl troops, engage skill-building

    scouts
    boy-scouts
    girl-scouts
    BSA
    usag-benelux
    armynewswire

