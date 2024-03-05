Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force airdrops humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force airdrops humanitarian aid to Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft airdrops pallets of food and water over Gaza, March 10, 2024. Delivering humanitarian aid through an airdrop ensures the aid is received by civilians most in need without delay for communities which may be difficult to reach on the ground due to geography. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 12:06
    Photo ID: 8279667
    VIRIN: 240310-F-JT564-1204
    Resolution: 5164x3436
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force airdrops humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christian Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Humanitarian
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    C-130J Combat King II
    GazaHA

