A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft airdrops pallets of food and water over Gaza, March 10, 2024. Delivering humanitarian aid through an airdrop ensures the aid is received by civilians most in need without delay for communities which may be difficult to reach on the ground due to geography. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2024 Date Posted: 03.10.2024 12:06 Photo ID: 8279667 VIRIN: 240310-F-JT564-1204 Resolution: 5164x3436 Size: 4.91 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force airdrops humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christian Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.