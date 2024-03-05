A U.S. Air Force loadmaster looks out the cargo door of a C-130J Super Hercules after airdropping 16 bundles of humanitarian aid over Gaza, March 10, 2024. The U.S. Air Force rapid global mobility capability enables the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies throughout the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2024 Date Posted: 03.10.2024 12:06 Photo ID: 8279670 VIRIN: 240310-F-JT564-1222 Resolution: 4711x3134 Size: 1.29 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force airdrops humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christian Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.