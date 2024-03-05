U.S. Air Force airdrops humanitarian aid to Gaza

A U.S. Air Force loadmaster looks out the cargo door of a C-130J Super Hercules after airdropping 16 bundles of humanitarian aid over Gaza, March 10, 2024. The U.S. Air Force rapid global mobility capability enables the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies throughout the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)
