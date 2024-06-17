AFCENT drops over 1 million meals into Gaza

Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez | A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules conducts an airdrop of humanitarian assistance...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez | A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules conducts an airdrop of humanitarian assistance over Gaza, Mar. 9, 2024. The humanitarian aid includes 88 bundles of food and water, which provides over 41,400 meals and 23,000 bottles of water to civilians most in need of assistance due to the ongoing conflict in the region. U.S. Central Command and the United States are committed to supporting the humanitarian aid mission to the people of Gaza. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

USCENTCOM AOR -- U.S. Air Forces Central, the Royal Jordanian Air Force, and coalition partners began conducting humanitarian aid airdrops on March 2, 2024, to provide essential relief to civilians in Gaza. After three months, U.S. airdrops provided nearly 1.2 million Meals Ready to Eat from U.S. stockpiles, over 102,000 pounds of Jordanian food and supplies, and nearly 150,000 bottles of water in addition to the assistance delivered by the Joint Logistics Over the Sea (JLOTS) corridor.







القيادة المركزية الأمريكية – بدأت القوات الجوية الأمريكية المركزية والقوة الجوية الملكية الأردنية وشركاء التحالف في إجراء عمليات إسقاط جوي للمساعدات الإنسانية في 2 مارس/اذار 2024، لتوفير الإغاثة الأساسية للمدنيين في غزة. خلال ثلاثة أشهر، قدمت عمليات الإنزال الجوي الأمريكية ما يقرب من 1.2 مليون وجبة جاهزة للأكل من المخزونات الأمريكية، وأكثر من 102.000 رطل من المواد الغذائية والإمدادات الأردنية، وما يقرب من 150.000 زجاجة مياه بالإضافة إلى المساعدة التي يقدمها الممر اللوجستي المشترك المقام على البحر .







To date, the joint and combined operation have included 103 missions delivering nearly 2,300 pallets of food and water supplies across 40 airdrops and counting. These airdrops have been conducted by U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules and HC-130J Combat King II aircraft deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, alongside a fleet of Air Mobility Command C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft tasked to support during the early phases of the humanitarian airdrop mission.







حتى هذا التأريخ, شملت العملية المشتركة 103 مهمة لتوصيل ما يقرب من 2300 رزمة من إمدادات الغذاء والمياه عبر 40 عملية إسقاط جوي وما زال العدد في ازدياد. تم تنفيذ عمليات الإنزال الجوي هذه بواسطة الطائرات من طراز سي-130 جي سوبر هيركوليس وطراز اتش سي- 130 جي كومبات كينغ|| المنتشرة في منطقة مسؤولية القيادة المركزية الامريكية والتابعة الى القوات الجوية الامريكية, إلى جانب أسطول من طائرات الشحن من طراز سي-17 غلوبماستر||| المكلفة بالدعم أثناء عمليات الإنزال الجوي اثناء المراحل الأولى لمهمة الإنزال الجوي للمساعدات الانسانية.







The mission requires intense coordination between U.S. and coalition partners who identify drop zones, establish a rhythm, and de-conflict airspace to ensure safety of flight and safety for civilians on the ground receiving the aid.







تتطلب المهمة تنسيقاً مكثفاً بين الولايات المتحدة وشركاء التحالف الذين يقومون بتحديد مناطق الإنزال، عمليات التكرار، وفصل المجال الجوي لضمان سلامة الطيران وسلامة المدنيين على الأرض الذين يتلقون المساعدات.







U.S. Army Central Command soldiers are responsible for packing, palletizing, and rigging the thousands of bundles of aid. Hundreds of U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, and coalition military partners volunteer to assist the soldiers to accomplish the massive task.







يتولى جنود القيادة المركزية للجيش الأمريكي مسؤولية تعبئة آلاف حزم المساعدات ونشرها وتجهيزها. يتطوع المئات من القوة الجوية الأمريكية والقوة الفضائية الأمريكية والشركاء العسكريين في التحالف لمساعدة الجنود على إنجاز هذه المهمة الضخمة.







“I’m extraordinarily proud of the hard work of our Coalition Airmen and Soldiers who are accomplishing these airdrop missions,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander. “I am also grateful for the integration and cooperation by regional and international partners who came together with us to provide hope to those in need”.







قال الفريق بالقوات الجوية الأمريكية ديريك فرانس، قائد القوة الجوية التاسعة (القوات الجوية المركزية): "أنا فخور للغاية بالعمل الشاق الذي قام به طيارو وجنود التحالف الذين ينجزون مهام الإنزال الجوي هذه". واضاف"أنا ممتن أيضاً للتكامل والتعاون من جانب الشركاء الإقليميين والدوليين الذين اجتمعوا معنا لتوفير الأمل للمحتاجين".







U.S Central Command is committed to supporting the delivery of humanitarian assistance through air, land, and sea-based operations. U.S. Air Forces Central will continue supporting humanitarian airdrop missions as part of a sustained U.S. and Coalition effort to ensure aid is readily accessible to those most in need of immediate assistance.







تلتزم القيادة المركزية الأمريكية بدعم إيصال المساعدات الإنسانية من خلال العمليات الجوية والبرية والبحرية. ستواصل القوات الجوية الأمريكية المركزية دعمها مهمات الإنزال الجوي للمساعدات الإنسانية كجزء من الجهود المتواصلة التي تبذلها الولايات المتحدة وقوات التحالف لضمان وصول المساعدات بسهولة إلى من هم في أمس الحاجة إلى مساعدة فورية.







Imagery of the humanitarian airdrops is publicly available via the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/AFCENT.







صور عمليات الإنزال الجوي للمساعدات الإنسانية متاحة للجمهور عبر خدمة توزيع المعلومات المرئية الدفاعية على الرابط:



https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/AFCENT