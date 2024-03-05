U.S. Air Force airdrops humanitarian aid to Gaza

Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, watches as food and water are airdropped over Gaza from aboard a C130-J Super Hercules, March 10, 2024. Delivering humanitarian aid through an airdrop ensures the aid is received by civilians most in need without delay for communities that may be difficult to reach on the ground. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

