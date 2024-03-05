A U.S. Air Force loadmaster ushers in pallets of humanitarian aid destined for Gaza aboard a C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 10, 2024. The U.S. Air Force rapid global mobility capability enables the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies throughout the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2024 Date Posted: 03.10.2024 12:06 Photo ID: 8279665 VIRIN: 240310-F-JT564-1187 Resolution: 5071x3374 Size: 2.83 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force airdrops humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Caleb Roland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.