U.S. Air Force loadmasters usher in pallets of humanitarian aid destined for Gaza aboard a C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 10, 2024. The U.S. Air Force rapid global mobility capability enables the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies throughout the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 12:06
|Photo ID:
|8279664
|VIRIN:
|240310-F-JT564-1137
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force airdrops humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christian Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
