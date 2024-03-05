Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force airdrops humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force airdrops humanitarian aid to Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force loadmasters usher in pallets of humanitarian aid destined for Gaza aboard a C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 10, 2024. The U.S. Air Force rapid global mobility capability enables the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies throughout the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 12:06
    Photo ID: 8279664
    VIRIN: 240310-F-JT564-1137
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force airdrops humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christian Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    Humanitarian
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    C-130J Combat King II
    GazaHA

