240306-N-EU502-1002– Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Imari Augustus, from Menifee, California, stands phone talker watch aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the Pacific Ocean, March 6, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
This work, USS Tripoli Underway [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
