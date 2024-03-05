USS Tripoli Underway

240306-N-ML799-1034 – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class DeAndre Begaye, from Shiprock, New Mexico, marks stanchions for removal on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) prior to the ship getting underway in the Pacific Ocean, March 6, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

