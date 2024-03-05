USS Tripoli Underway

240306-N-VR794-1011– Quartermaster 3rd Class Kayla Nash, from New Braunfels, Texas, uses a telescopic alidade aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the Pacific Ocean, March 6, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)
