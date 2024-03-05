USS Tripoli Underway

240306-N-XP477-1136– Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Aaryen Nelson, from Bakersfiled, California, right, and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class David Corby, from Brighton, Illinois, stand security watch on the weather deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) as the ship gets underway in the Pacific Ocean, March 6, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

