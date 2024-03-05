Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Underway [Image 4 of 13]

    USS Tripoli Underway

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240306-N-VR794-1011– Quartermaster 3rd Class Kayla Nash, from New Braunfels, Texas, uses a telescopic alidade aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the Pacific Ocean, March 6, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 18:15
    Photo ID: 8278627
    VIRIN: 240306-N-VR794-1020
    Resolution: 4632x3088
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Underway [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Underway
    USS Tripoli Underway
    USS Tripoli Underway
    USS Tripoli Underway
    USS Tripoli Underway
    USS Tripoli Underway
    USS Tripoli Underway
    USS Tripoli Underway
    USS Tripoli Underway
    USS Tripoli Underway
    USS Tripoli Underway
    USS Tripoli Underway
    USS Tripoli Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Military
    US Navy
    Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT