240306-N-VR794-1011– Quartermaster 3rd Class Kayla Nash, from New Braunfels, Texas, uses a telescopic alidade aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the Pacific Ocean, March 6, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 18:15 Photo ID: 8278627 VIRIN: 240306-N-VR794-1020 Resolution: 4632x3088 Size: 1.8 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Underway [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.