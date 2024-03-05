240306-N-EU502-1120– Seaman Wilson Alumonah, from Baltimore, Maryland, coils mooring line onto a reel aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the Pacific Ocean, March 6, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 18:15 Photo ID: 8278635 VIRIN: 240306-N-EU502-1120 Resolution: 5332x3555 Size: 1.1 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Underway [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.