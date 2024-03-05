U.S. Army AH-64 helicopter from 4-2 Attack Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry-ROK/U.S. Combined Division conducts overwater gunnery in coordination with ROK 2nd Fleet during Freedom Shield 2024. FS24, a defense-oriented exercise, fortifies joint defense capabilities, and safeguards security on the peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Liseth Espinel)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 22:29
|Photo ID:
|8276397
|VIRIN:
|240306-A-VC901-3539
|Resolution:
|3295x2571
|Size:
|5.14 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2ID/RUCD Conducts Maritime Counter Special Operations Forces Training with ROK 2nd Fleet [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Liseth Espinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT