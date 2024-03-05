Spc. Preston Thomas of 4-2 Attack Battalion, 2nd Infantry- ROK/U.S. Combined Division arms a U.S. Army AH-64 Apache prior to overwater gunnery execution in coordination with ROK 2nd Fleet during Freedom Shield 2024. FS24, a defense-oriented exercise, fortifies joint defense capabilities, and safeguards security on the peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Haskins)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 22:16
|Photo ID:
|8276402
|VIRIN:
|240306-A-VC901-1002
|Resolution:
|6336x9504
|Size:
|12.62 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2ID/RUCD Conducts Maritime Counter Special Operations Forces Training with ROK 2nd Fleet [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
