2ID/RUCD Conducts Maritime Counter Special Operations Forces Training with ROK 2nd Fleet

U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches from 4-2 Attack Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry-ROK/U.S. Combined Division fire flares over Jik-do Island during Maritime Counter Special Operations Forces Training with ROK 2nd Fleet during Freedom Shield 2024. FS24, a defense-oriented exercise, fortifies joint defense capabilities, and safeguards security on the peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Liseth Espinel)

