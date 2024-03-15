Premier CBRNE command participates in Exercise Freedom Shield in South Korea

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood (right), the commanding general of the U.S. Army 20th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood (right), the commanding general of the U.S. Army 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, speaks with Soldiers from the 23rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Battalion on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 11. American Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command trained with Eighth Army and Combined Forces Command units during the exercise, with some of their personnel in South Korea while others supported remotely from Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. U.S. Army photo by Chin-U Pak. see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The U.S. Department of Defense’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) command participated in Exercise Freedom Shield in South Korea.



American Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command trained with Eighth Army and Combined Forces Command units during the exercise, with some of their personnel in South Korea while others supported remotely from Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, March 4 - 14.



Conducted to strengthen the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance, Freedom Shield 2024 is a routine and defensive-oriented exercise designed to strengthen security on the Korean Peninsula and stability in Northeast Asia.



The annual exercise integrated live training and constructive simulations that brought together South Korean, U.S. and multinational sending states.



The training events focused on conducting multi-domain operations leveraging land, sea, air, cyber and space assets with emphasis on counter nuclear operations and non-kinetic effects.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).



Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command routinely deploy to South Korea for exercises and send a Chemical Corps company to support rotational forces.



The Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington-based 45th CBRN Company (Hazardous Response) recently arrived in South Korea for a rotational deployment in support of the 23rd CBRN Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division and Eighth Army.



Soldiers from the 45th CBRN Company serve near the Korean Demilitarized Zone, the world’s most heavily guarded border.



Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, the commanding general of 20th CBRNE Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Silva, the 20th CBRNE Command senior enlisted leader, met with Soldiers at the 23rd CBRN Battalion Headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, during the exercise.



Maj. Steven M. Modugno, the public affairs director for the 20th CBRNE Command, said the 20th CBRNE Command routinely trains with Republic of Korea CBRN Defense Command forces on the Korean Peninsula and at combat training centers in the United States.



“The exercise focused on building stronger bonds and improving interoperability with our partners in the ROK-U.S. Alliance,” said Modugno, a native of Santa Clarita, California, who previously served with the South Korea-based 2nd Infantry Division as a Chemical Corps officer. “For more than 70 years, we have trained with South Korean troops and we will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them on Freedom’s Frontier.”