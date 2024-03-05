Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ID/RUCD Conducts Maritime Counter Special Operations Forces Training with ROK 2nd Fleet [Image 7 of 7]

    2ID/RUCD Conducts Maritime Counter Special Operations Forces Training with ROK 2nd Fleet

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Danielle Armstrong of 4-2 Attack Battalion, 2nd Infantry-ROK/U.S. Combined Division conducts pre-flight checks on a U.S Army AH-64 Apache during Freedom Shield 2024. FS24, a defense-oriented exercise, fortifies joint defense capabilities, and safeguards security on the peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Haskins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 22:14
    Photo ID: 8276403
    VIRIN: 240306-A-VC901-1003
    Resolution: 6336x9504
    Size: 13.67 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
