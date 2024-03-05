U.S. Army ground crews from 4-2 Attack Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry-ROK/U.S. Combined Division observe as AH-64 pilots prepare to take off for Maritime Counter Special Operations Forces Training with ROK 2nd Fleet during Freedom Shield 2024. FS24, a defense-oriented exercise, fortifies joint defense capabilities, and safeguards security on the peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Haskins)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 22:27
|Photo ID:
|8276398
|VIRIN:
|240306-A-VC901-1001
|Resolution:
|1454x690
|Size:
|211.01 KB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2ID/RUCD Conducts Maritime Counter Special Operations Forces Training with ROK 2nd Fleet [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT