Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 13:01 Photo ID: 8275232 VIRIN: 240203-Z-BX770-1042 Resolution: 5597x3732 Size: 10.18 MB Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Final chord echoes for 531st ANG Band of the Southwest [Image 6 of 6], by Julie Briden-Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.