Final chord echoes for 531st ANG Band of the Southwest

Col. Glenn Sutton, 136th Mission Support Group commander, explains the importance of the 531st Air National Guard Band of the Southwest has had on the 136th Airlift Wing's history. After seventy years of distinguished service, the 531 Band conducted its inactivation ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Texas, February 3, 2024. (Air National Guard photo by Mrs. Julie Briden-Garcia)

