Final chord echoes for 531st ANG Band of the Southwest

Maj. Daniel Boothe, last commander of the now deactivated 531st Air National Guard Band of the Southwest, celebrates all the accomplishments of his Citizen Airmen with nearly three quarters of a century of music. After seventy years of distinguished service, the 531st Air National Guard Band of the Southwest conducted its inactivation ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Texas, February 3, 2024. (Air National Guard photo by Mrs. Julie Briden-Garcia)

