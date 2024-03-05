Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Final chord echoes for 531st ANG Band of the Southwest [Image 3 of 6]

    Final chord echoes for 531st ANG Band of the Southwest

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Julie Briden-Garcia 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Maj. Daniel Boothe, last commander of the now deactivated 531st Air National Guard Band of the Southwest, celebrates all the accomplishments of his Citizen Airmen with nearly three quarters of a century of music. After seventy years of distinguished service, the 531st Air National Guard Band of the Southwest conducted its inactivation ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Texas, February 3, 2024. (Air National Guard photo by Mrs. Julie Briden-Garcia)

