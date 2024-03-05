(l to r) Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Clokey slides the sheath over the 531st Air National Guard Band of the Southwest's guidon as Senior Airman Kaitlin Weeks holds the flag pole steady. After seventy years of distinguished service, the 531 Band conducted its inactivation ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Texas, February 3, 2024. (Air National Guard photo by Mrs. Julie Briden-Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 13:01 Photo ID: 8275231 VIRIN: 240203-Z-BX770-1167 Resolution: 3791x4128 Size: 8.65 MB Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Final chord echoes for 531st ANG Band of the Southwest [Image 6 of 6], by Julie Briden-Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.