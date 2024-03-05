Final chord echoes for 531st ANG Band of the Southwest

(l to r) Col. Glenn Sutton, 136th Mission Support Group commander, accepts the 531st Air National Guard Band of the Southwest guidon from the last 531 Band commander, Maj. Daniel Boothe. After seventy years of distinguished service, the 531st Air National Guard Band of the Southwest conducted its inactivation ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Texas, February 3, 2024. (Air National Guard photo by Mrs. Julie Briden-Garcia)

