    Final chord echoes for 531st ANG Band of the Southwest [Image 4 of 6]

    Final chord echoes for 531st ANG Band of the Southwest

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Julie Briden-Garcia 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    The 531st Air National Guard Band of the Southwest held it's deactivation ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Texas, February 3, 2024., to a packed audience of standing room only Airmen, family, and friends. After seventy years of distinguished service, the 531st Band furled their guidon, memorializing the accomplishments of these outstanding Citizen Airmen. (Air National Guard photo by Mrs. Julie Briden-Garcia)

    Final chord echoes for 531st ANG Band of the Southwest

