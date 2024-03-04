Heritage Flight Training Course 2024

An F-35A Lightning II aircraft flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2024. The F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team was part of the first operational F-35A wing for the Air Force, the 388th Fighter Wing, and flew capability demonstrations at air shows around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
03.02.2024
03.04.2024
|8269729
|240302-F-KQ087-1028
|3495x2325
|3.08 MB
|Location:
DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|3
|3
