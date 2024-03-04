An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2024. The A-10 was assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, which is one of four single-ship demonstration teams within Air Combat Command, who travel across the United States, as well as internationally, to highlight the combat capabilities of the A-10 and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 17:45 Photo ID: 8269730 VIRIN: 240302-F-KQ087-1136 Resolution: 2883x1918 Size: 1.78 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.