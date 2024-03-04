An F-22 Raptor aircraft flies during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 1, 2024. The F-22 Demonstration Team flew at air shows around the globe, performing air demonstrations that include the power loop, split, tail slide, as well as a high speed pass and dedication pass. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 17:45 Photo ID: 8269727 VIRIN: 240301-F-KQ087-1259 Resolution: 4880x3247 Size: 5.85 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.