Heritage Flight Training Course 2024

An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft flies during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 1, 2024. The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performed in over 20 airshows annually around the country, as well as internationally to recruit, retain and inspire the next generation of U.S. Air Force Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

