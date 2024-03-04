An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft flies during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 1, 2024. The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performed in over 20 airshows annually around the country, as well as internationally to recruit, retain and inspire the next generation of U.S. Air Force Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 17:45
|Photo ID:
|8269711
|VIRIN:
|240301-F-KQ087-1028
|Resolution:
|4118x2740
|Size:
|5.11 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT