    Heritage Flight Training Course 2024 [Image 12 of 19]

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2024

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    An F-22 Raptor aircraft, an F-35A Lightning II aircraft and two F-5 Tiger aircraft fly in formation during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 3, 2024. Heritage flights were flown with past and current U.S. Air Force aircraft to honor the past, present and future of American airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

