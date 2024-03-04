Heritage Flight Training Course 2024

An F-35A Lightning II flies alongside two P-51 Mustang aircraft during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2024. Heritage flights were flown with past and current U.S. Air Force aircraft to honor the past, present and future of American airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

Date Taken: 03.02.2024
Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US